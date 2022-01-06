New management constellation at Schur Flexibles

Due to recent rapid growth, the Schur Flexibles Group has established itself as a leading company in the field of flexible packaging solutions in Europe. B&C became the 80 per cent majority shareholder of Schur Flexibles Group in October 2021 with Lindsay Goldberg still holding a 20 per cent stake.

The focus continues to be on profitable growth with a particular emphasis on optimising processes in the Group’s operations. This has led to the decision to install Juan Luís Martínez Arteaga as CEO from within the Group’s own ranks. As the former head of operations, he is familiar with every facet of the enterprise.

Arteaga has been responsible for the entire production and procurement divisions of Schur Flexibles since 2018 in his role as COO. His leadership saw the Centre of Excellence concept of the European production sites expanded both in terms of innovation capabilities and technological skills, along with the area of sustainability. A Spaniard, Arteaga brings many years of leadership experience from within the global packaging, construction materials and automotive industries, where he held top management positions at companies such as Saint-Gobain and Constantia Flexibles.

A financial expert with substantial industry experience has been recruited for the position of CFO in the form of Mathias Breuer.

With these two appointments and the long-term confirmation of Marek Pawlak as CSO, the realignment of the Group’s management has been secured.

Pawlak is an internationally experienced manager who has been working for Schur Flexibles Group and its predecessors for around 30 years. With his wide-ranging management expertise, he most recently implemented successful growth steps for the group as Sales Unit Head and previously as Managing Director of several Schur Flexibles Group production facilities.

Arteaga said: “In the past four years as COO, I have come to appreciate Schur Flexibles and its employees. Our company is a promise for sustainable packaging solutions, and we will continue on our course of profitable growth. This has also been confirmed in the dialogue with the owners.”