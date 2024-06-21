New managing director to lead sales management at Arburg

On 1 September 2024, Tobias Baur will take over the leadership of the Sales and After Sales management division at Arburg. He will succeed Gerhard Böhm, who is entering retirement.

× Expand Arburg Tobias Baur, managing director, sales and after sales, Arburg

Tobias Baur is ideally equipped for his position as managing director sales and after sales at Arburg. He spent many years working for the Trumpf Group in Ditzingen, most recently as director global sales and marketing at the Trumpf Werkzeugmaschinen SE + Co. KG division. Among other things, he was previously in charge of product management and international sales of the services business. As general manager from 2014 to 2019, he was entrusted with setting up the Trumpf additive manufacturing division in Ditzingen and Schio/Italy.

The Arburg management team

With the arrival of the new managing director, the Arburg management team will consist of managing partners Michael Hehl (Premises Development and spokesperson for the management) and Juliane Hehl (Global Marketing and Business Development) as well as managing directors Tobias Baur (Sales, After Sales), Guido Frohnhaus (Technology & Engineering) and Steffen Kroner (Finance, Controlling, IT, Human Resource Management).