New managing directors on the starting blocks at Arburg

Key Highlights:

Steffen Kroner will assume responsibility for finance, controlling, IT and human resource management.

Gerhard Böhm, managing director sales and after sales, will hand over the baton later this year.

Partner Renate Keinath to move to the advisory board.

There will be two new faces in Arburg’s management team in the course of 2024: On 1 July 2024, Steffen Kroner will take charge of the finance, controlling, IT and human resource management division, which was newly created at the beginning of the year. In addition, Gerhard Böhm, managing director sales and after sales, will retire in the course of the year, and his successor has already been appointed.

At the end of 2023, the management team underwent changes that led to the establishment of the new finance, controlling, IT and human resource management division: Renate Keinath, who had been responsible for human resource management as managing partner since 2005, retired from operational business at the end of the year and is now a member of the newly created advisory board. In addition, Jürgen Boll, managing director finance, controlling, IT, retired at the end of 2023.

On 1 July 2024, Steffen Kroner will take up his position as managing director finance, controlling, IT and human resource management. He was most recently commercial director of the Liebherr Tower Crane Division and the Liebherr plant in Biberach and has international expertise, many years of management experience and extensive knowledge of business administration issues.

During the course of this year, Gerhard Böhm will take his well-deserved retirement as managing director sales and after sales. His successor has already been appointed and will take up the position of managing director on 1 October 2024 at the latest. Until then, Gerhard Böhm, who has been responsible for sales and after sales as managing director since 2016, will be busy familiarising his successor with the role.