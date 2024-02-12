New PET Bottle Recycling Plant in Vietnam with Sorema Technology

Key Highlights:

SOREMA recycling systems division of Previero N. SRL announced the achievement of quality and quantity parameters for the post-consumer PET bottle washing and recycling plant at Commercial Plastics Co. CPC in Yangon, Myanmar.

The machines have been carefully built with high-quality components, starting with the prewash module for label removal and optimal cleaning of the material surface.

According to the company, this technology achieves the highest standards required by major bottles brand owners for their rPET.

SOREMA recycling systems division of Previero N. SRL announced the achievement of quality and quantity parameters for the post-consumer PET bottle washing and recycling plant at Commercial Plastics Co. CPC in Yangon, Myanmar, which will soon be followed by a second plant for them in Viet Nam.

Andrea Villa, senior technical and sales engineer at Sorema, described the newly started plant as follows: "After conducting a plant washing and recycling trial at our Recycling Research Center-RRC in Alzano Brianza with dirty bottles collected by CPC, we developed the parameters to design a 2,200 kg/h flakes production plant, which would make their material able to be reused to produce bottles again.

"The analysis of the material, conducted at Sorema's laboratory, has verified that most of the local market collection consists of small-format bottles between 330 cc (mL) and 1000 cc (mL) with a high-level of contamination from PVC labels, sand, and abrasive materials. Based on this analysis of the material to be processed, Sorema, known for its robust and efficient design, developed and produced a line for Myanmar, which features a number of customisations to be considered as standard for PET bottle recyclers in Southeast Asia."

The machines have been carefully built with high-quality components, starting with the prewash module for label removal and optimal cleaning of the material surface. This technology prepares the material for better bottle sorting and reduces the overall wear and tear on the entire line, without compromising the lifespan of the delabeler, whose first maintenance is scheduled only after several months.

Efficient removal of PVC labels is achieved with a combination of delabeler, wet elutriator and material detectors. Finally, the glue of the labels is removed with high efficiency, in presence of a market in transition from PVC to PP labels. This technology achieves the highest standards required by major bottles brand owners for their rPET.

Mr. Ryan, technical director of CPC - Commercial Plastics Co. Ltd. has confirmed the results to us: "The Sorema plant, which we chose after careful evaluation, was installed in Yangon and met our expectations. We ordered it to recycle "post-consumer PET bottles" from collection throughout Myanmar. With the Sorema plant, we have thus provided an industrial-scale solution to the problem of plastic pollution in Myanmar."

He continued, "Our main problem was the large amount of PVC labels in the incoming bales of material, and this contamination was brilliantly eliminated by Sorema. At the end of the process, the expected results in terms of product quantity and quality were achieved. High percentages of our recycled material can be reused in the production of new PET bottles. Our engineering team worked closely with Sorema's design, production and installation teams, and the cooperation with its engineers was outstanding, both in terms of clarity of information and support in managing the recycling process.

"I can then only confirm the excellent after-sales service and availability of spare parts boasted by Sorema. I believe the second Sorema plant will be up and running very soon at CPC Viet Nam."