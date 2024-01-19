Nordson Appoints Dominic Hohensinn-Pintar as European Sales Manager

Key Highlights:

Nordson Corp’s Polymer Processing Systems division announced the appointment of Dominic Hohensinn-Pintar as European sales manager, based in Austria.

Hohensinn-Pintar will oversee the sales operation and agent network for EDI polymer die systems in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). Hohensinn-Pintar will be responsible for maintaining and developing relationships with customers across EMEA, providing best-in-class technical sales support and service at the processor and OEM level.

“Dominic’s experience of more than 13 years with industry-leading OEMs of plastic extrusion lines gives him a unique perspective that he will leverage in his new role,” said Kelly Harings, senior manager, commercial sales and marketing for Nordson’s EDI business.

“I’m confident that he will make an immediate impact as we continue to focus on the European market and future growth initiatives.”

“I am excited to join the Nordson team, especially at a time when the company is focused on expanding the European business,” said Hohensinn-Pintar. “The company is poised for growth in the polymer and fluid coating die system sectors, and I look forward to meeting the needs of our customer base and unlocking new commercial opportunities.”

Hohensinn-Pintar has held positions of increasing responsibility at Kiefel Packaging Austria– Brückner Group and SML Maschinengesellschaft mbH. Most recently, he served as Head of After Sales Service for Kiefel Packaging Austria, where he oversaw departmental management and cost responsibility, sales of spare parts, and modifications to existing systems. Previously, he worked in After Sales Service for SML in North and South America where he supported installations and commissioning of cast film, extrusion coating, and sheet lines throughout the world. Hohensinn-Pintar got his start in plastics as an electrical installation technician for SML and later served as an after-sales service technician.

Hohensinn-Pintar is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Applied Science in Salzburg, Austria. Previously, he completed an apprenticeship as an industrial electrical engineer at Mahle Vöcklabruck in Austria and completed mandatory military service with the Austrian Armed Forces.