Nordson appoints new regional sales manager for polymer die systems

Nordson Corp.’s Polymer Processing Systems division has announced the appointment of Ethan Cornwell as regional sales manager. Cornwell will oversee the sales operation and agent network for EDI polymer die systems in the South Central and Southwest U.S. and Latin and South America regions. Cornwell will focus on supporting the company’s top-tier customers while driving market expansion for Nordson's EDI business.

“Ethan’s broad-based global sales management experience with an industry-leading gauging firm makes him uniquely qualified for his new role. I’m confident that he will leverage his expertise with key customers while spearheading new growth initiatives in these key market regions," said Kelly Harings, senior manager, commercial sales and marketing for Nordson’s EDI business.

“It’s an exciting time to join the Nordson team as the company focuses on expanding its business in these key geographic locations. I look forward to meeting the needs of key customers and working to deliver new business opportunities," said Cornwell.

Cornwell previously worked for seven years as lead sales manager for AIS Gauging in Terre Haute, Ind. He oversaw sales across the U.S., along with managing the company’s agent network in the United Kingdom, Brazil, and India. Cornwell managed all global sales and oversaw relationships between AIS accounts and partners. He was involved in product development efforts, planned and organised all conferences and trade show events, and managed a team of manufacturing representatives.