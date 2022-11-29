Novvia acquires California based plastic distributor.

Novvia, a global rigid container and life sciences packaging distributor, has acquired Innovative Container, a California-based distributor of plastic, metal, glass, and corrugated containers.

Since 2009, Innovative has been supplying the Southern California market with a range of rigid packaging solutions, including pails, drums, bottles, jugs, jars, and cans.

Innovate operates out of a 20,000 square-foot distribution facility in La Mirada, California, the company provides a variety of products, including paints and coatings, chemicals, inks, food, and emergency preparedness.

Darren Williams, Owner and CEO of Innovative said: “We are pleased to partner with Novvia as Innovative embarks on its next phase of growth. We thank our customers, employees, and suppliers who have enabled our success to date, and we look forward to delivering additional value to these key stakeholders as part of the broader Novvia organization.”

Novvia Executive Chairman Ken Roessler said: “We are very excited to welcome Darren Williams and his team to Novvia. Innovative, like Rios and Auberst, represents a valuable component of our strategy to grow and strengthen our West Coast business under our regional platform investment, Rhino Container.”