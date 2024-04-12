Opportunity to train as ‘Career Ambassador’ for the plastics industry

Key Highlights:

Registration is open for the next round of Career Ambassador training organised by the British Plastics Federation (BPF). The Career Ambassadors initiative equips people working within the plastics industry with the skills they need to promote the many career opportunities the plastic industry has to offer. It was developed in response to companies facing ongoing challenges with recruitment.

The training is led by Rachel Brickell from Cogent Skills SIP Ambassador Programme. Attendees are taught how to use the SIP ‘Futures in Science’ handbook to create lesson plans aimed at secondary school children in years 9 to 12. Ambassadors are taught how to build relationships with teachers, career advisors and parents, in addition to how to deliver an appropriate presentation.

The BPF has also partnered with STEM Learning UK to provide Career Ambassadors with access to the STEM network forum and resources. Those who train to become a Career Ambassador can also become a Cogent SIP Ambassador and STEM Ambassador.

BPF industrial and public affairs manager Mohamed Elkhalifa stated: "The Career Ambassadors programme is a great opportunity for your company to showcase the various career pathways for younger people within the local community and the rewarding work you have to offer.

"Anyone from the plastics industry can become a career ambassador — you do not have to be a scientist or engineer. The training is free and multiple people from your organisation can attend."

The deadline to register is Wednesday 17 April.