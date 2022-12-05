Paul Goodhew, retired head of Sepro UK, passes away at 73

Paul Goodhew

A well-known and respected figure in plastics equipment sales since 1979, Paul Goodhew has died at the age of 73.

He passed away peacefully November 26, 2022. He was head of UK sales for the French robot and automation system supplier, Sepro Group, when he retired in 2014 after serving in that role since the UK subsidiary was founded in 1990.

“Paul Goodhew was instrumental in building the UK market,” said Eric Radat, President of Sepro Group. “He started with Sepro when we were still a relatively small regional player in the injection moulding automation market, and with his expertise and hard work he helped our company grow to become the global leader it is today. I started my career with him. He trained me on the robots and on the English market when I just started. We are sad to hear of his passing and wish comfort for his family and many friends.”

Goodhew began his plastics career as an apprentice toolmaker in 1965. A few years later, he entered the injection moulding field working in production for a custom moulder. In 1979, he started selling injection moulding machines and, over the next decade, assumed increasingly responsible sales positions first with Klockner Ferromatic and, later, Demag. In 1989, he joined a firm that briefly acted as an agent for Sepro in the UK and then helped establish the Sepro daughter company that exists today.