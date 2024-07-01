Peerless Plastics & Coatings MD wins Plastics Manufacturing award

Key Highlights:

Peerless Plastics & Coatings announced that its managing director, Mr. Peter Llewellyn-Stamp, has been awarded the "Plastics Manufacturing MD of the Year 2024."

The award highlights Mr. Llewellyn-Stamp's leadership, vision, and contributions to the plastics manufacturing industry.

Under his leadership, Peerless Plastics & Coatings has introduced products like PolyGuard, a hard-coated plastic solution that significantly extends the usable life of plastic products while addressing critical sustainability concerns.

× Expand Peerless Plastics Peter Llewellyn-Stamp (Peerless MD) with staff

Peerless Plastics & Coatings announced that its managing director, Mr. Peter Llewellyn-Stamp, has been awarded the prestigious title of "Plastics Manufacturing MD of the Year 2024." This esteemed recognition, presented by SME News, highlights Mr. Llewellyn-Stamp's leadership, vision, and contributions to the plastics manufacturing industry.

Mr. Llewellyn-Stamp has been at the helm of Peerless Plastics & Coatings for six years guiding the company to new heights through his commitment to innovation, sustainability, and excellence. Under his leadership, Peerless Plastics & Coatings has introduced products like PolyGuard (among others), a hard-coated plastic solution that significantly extends the usable life of plastic products while addressing critical sustainability concerns.

Key factors for recognition:

Innovation: Mr. Llewellyn-Stamp has driven the development and successful market launch of several new coatings including PolyGuard, setting new standards for protective coatings in the plastics industry.

Sustainability: He has championed sustainable practices within the company, including the use of UV curing technology and the installation of solar panels, reinforcing Peerless Plastics & Coatings' commitment to environmental responsibility.

Growth and Expansion: His strategic vision has led to significant expansion of the company's global distribution network, with a focus on establishing strong partnerships and enhancing brand recognition in key markets around the world.

Customer Focus: Mr. Llewellyn-Stamp has fostered a customer-centric approach, ensuring that Peerless Plastics & Coatings delivers bespoke solutions that meet, and exceed, the specific needs of diverse industries.

"I am deeply honoured to receive this award," said Mr Peter Llewellyn-Stamp, MD of Peerless Plastics & Coatings. "It reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire team at Peerless Plastics & Coatings. Together, we have made significant strides in advancing the plastics manufacturing industry, and I am excited about the future as we continue to innovate and lead with sustainability at the forefront of our efforts."

Peerless Plastics & Coatings, under Mr. Llewellyn-Stamp's leadership, serves a wide range of industries including construction, manufacturing, electronics, healthcare, automotive, rail, aerospace, retail, offshore gas & oil, and agriculture. The company's commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction has earned it a reputation as a trusted leader in the industry.

Awards Coordinator Kaven Cooper commented on the success of the diverse programme: “It’s great to recognise the accomplishments of our winners as some add yet another award to their roster. And for those who are winning their first accolade, it’s fantastic to be part of the journey that is opening up in front of them as they carve out a unique path for themselves. I wish each of our winners a highly successful future as they continue to improve their integral sectors.”

SME News prides itself on the validity of its awards and winners. The awards are given solely on merit and are awarded to commend those most deserving for their ingenuity and hard work, distinguishing them from their competitors and proving them worthy of recognition.