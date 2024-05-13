PET Technologies at ProPack Asia: 25 years of blow moulding

Key Highlights:

PET Technologies celebrates its 25th anniversary this year and will be exhibiting its blow moulding equipment at ProPack Asia, June 12-15 in Bangkok, Thailand.

The company will showcase its 4th generation of machines, APF-Max series, with productivity of up to 14,000 bottles per hour.

The company's high-quality blow moulds, crafted from durable duralumin alloys with a hardness level of up to 100HB, along with customisable bottle designs will be on display to visitors.

PET Technologies, a manufacturer of blow moulding equipment for PET bottle production, will be exhibiting at ProPack Asia, taking place June 12-15 in Bangkok, Thailand. This appearance marks another stop on its "PetTour2024," a series of international exhibitions throughout the year, including Europe, Asia, North and South America.

History

This year, PET Technologies celebrates its 25th anniversary. Having been in the market since 1999, the company has developed alongside it, always incorporating the latest industry trends and innovations.

In terms of offerings, PET's portfolio consists of:

Four generations of blow moulding machines - some still operating after 15 years.

The ability to produce blow moulds compatible with most European blowing machines. Plus, extensive collaboration with industry giants like Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, and Carlsberg.

A comprehensive bottle design process that combines client vision with market research and innovative technology.

Blow moulding machines

PET's 4th generation of blow moulding machines, the APF-Max series, is an exemplary series of automatic linear blow moulding machines, with productivity of up to 14,000 bottles per hour. It includes various customisation options including the additional conditional for the machine in the hot and humid climate - which may be of interest to Thai customers.

Each year the APF-Max series gets new addition and this year has developed into the most universal and customisable model – APF-Max 3U. It has working volume from 0.1L to 8L, and a productivity of 5400 bottles per hour as well as an abundance of other features. These include:

Hot Fill in bottles

Preferential heating

Ability to install rotary blow moulds

Quick-change for preform types

NIR heating system

Moulds

PET Technologies has established itself as a trusted partner for numerous corporations globally in the realm of blow moulds. The company's high-quality blow moulds are crafted from durable duralumin alloys with a hardness level of up to 100HB. Sourced from renowned manufacturers including Deckel Maho (Germany), Doosan (South Korea), and Micron MILL (Switzerland), its advanced manufacturing capabilities are supported by 5-axis CNC machining centres.

Bottle design

With 3D prototyping and lab tests, PET Technology's expert bottle design services create and customise visually appealing, lightweight, and market-tested PET bottles.