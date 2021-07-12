Plastics manufacturers drive digitalisation with Made Smarter support

Bloom-in-Box - LtoR David Reardon, Tom Reardon and Hannah Reardon Bloom-in-Box - LtoR David Reardon, Tom Reardon and Hannah Reardon

Bloom-in-Box, a manufacturer of eco-friendly plastic products, based in Burscough, is receiving help from the Made Smarter Adoption programme in the North West.

It has invested in an electrical injection moulding machine which increases production speed and quality, enabling the business to increase production capacity by between 25-40%.

David Reardon, Director, said: “We believe that investing in the next generation of moulding machines will develop a more digitalised manufacturing environment aimed at improving efficiency, expanding production capacity, and generating more revenue. This will allow us to expand and invest in new ideas, create jobs and develop more environmental products.”

Meanwhile, Plastic Card Services, a manufacturer of eco-degradable and recyclable plastic cards, based in Macclesfield, which has already benefited from the programme has secured support for another technology project.

The government funded and industry led initiative has now supported more than 200 technology projects.

Donna Edwards, Programme Director for the Made Smarter Adoption programme in the North West, said: “Surpassing the milestone of 200 funded technology projects is a significant achievement for the Made Smarter adoption programme in the North West - and there is much more to come.

“Industry 4.0 is the future of manufacturing. Through it, the entire sector can reap endless rewards that will ultimately lead to considerable – and sustainable – growth. But upgrading to new technologies can seem like a complex and daunting task, and SMEs can miss out on significant improvements to their operations.

“Over the last two and half years we have developed a programme of wide-ranging support which cuts through the jargon to provide honest, impartial advice to help businesses identify the most effective digital tools, innovation and skills needed to make an everyday difference to their operations.

“I am delighted that so many manufacturing and engineering businesses of all sizes, from across all sectors, have realised the benefits of digital technology and would encourage other SMEs in the region to start their own conversation with us.”

Since 2019 the government funded and industry led initiative has supported 161 businesses with £3.9M matched funding for 201 projects, leveraging £10.5M of private sector investment.

Some manufacturers are developing projects using emerging technologies which enable them to integrate systems, capture and analyse data, and even create simulations of their plants and processes. Others are using 3D-printing, automation, and robotics to solve business challenges and meet increased

demand.

This transformative technology adoption is forecast to create 990 new jobs, upskill 1,845 existing roles, and deliver an additional £162.4M in gross value added (GVA) for the North West economy.

Since 2019 Made Smarter has engaged with 1,266 businesses in the region to help them introduce digital tools and technologies to help boost productivity and growth and navigate the impact of Covid-19.

618 manufacturers have received intensive support including expert, impartial technology advice, digital transformation workshops to help manufacturers take their first steps to transform their business, a leadership programme, and funded digital technology internships.

Over 80% of SMEs working with Made Smarter to adopt cutting-edge technologies have seen a boost in productivity, and more than 25% reduced their carbon emissions. Businesses will also benefit from increased revenue, profits and exports, and lower energy bills.