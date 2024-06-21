Plastics Recycling Awards Europe 2024 winners announced in Amsterdam

Key Highlights:

For the first time, the Plastics Recycling Awards Europe recognised two individuals with the "Plastics Recycling Ambassador" award: Erica Canaia, CEO of FIMIC, and Vicente Olmos Jorge, CEO of SINTAC Recycling.

Several winning products impressed the judges with their high percentage of post-consumer recycled content, including the Electrolux 900 Series Air Purifier Blue Finn Chair, and Nivea Sun Lotion Bottle.

The awards also recognised advancements in recycling technology. Multi-Color Corporation and Powerfil-EREMA Group were recognised for their contributions to efficient and effective plastic recycling processes.

The winners of the Plastics Recycling Awards Europe 2024 were announced at the Plastics Recycling Show Europe in Amsterdam. For the first time in the seven-year history of the awards, the judges have announced two Plastics Recycling Ambassadors as well as the four product and two innovation category winners. The winners exemplify the best advances in the circular use of plastics in products, as well as the latest technology and machinery innovations facilitating plastics recycling.

The category of Plastics Recycling Ambassador of the Year gives special recognition to individuals who have made an outstanding contribution to European plastics recycling. This year the judges wanted to recognise the achievements of two highly respected individuals: Erica Canaia, the charismatic CEO of FIMIC and co-founder of AreyouR, a project aimed at increasing public awareness and the importance of plastics recycling, and Vicente Olmos Jorge, CEO and Founder, SINTAC Recycling, who has been an active leader in the plastics recycling sector for over 30 years.

Winner of the Automotive, Electrical or Electronic Product of the Year category, the Electrolux 900 Series Air Purifier by Electrolux AB, was highly praised by judges for the high percentage of post-consumer recycled content used in a well-designed and multifunctional item.

The RPS Skimmer by Fluidra, a vital part of a swimming pool filtration system that needs a high level of durability, is winner of the Building & Construction Product of the Year category. The judges were impressed both by the high percentage of recycled content used in the skimmer and its well-designed recyclability when the component reaches end-of-life.

This year’s winner of the Household & Leisure Product of the Year category, covering all types of domestic and leisure goods, is the Blue Finn Chair by Bywyd B.V. The Blue Finn chair is a highly stackable, multifunctional chair with a polymer seat and back made from 85% recycled impact modified Bluewrap, which is the wrapping used for keeping surgical instruments sterile.

Beiersdorf AG & Morssinkhof Plastics Heerenveen B.V. are victorious in the Plastic Packaging Product of the Year category with the Nivea Sun Lotion Bottle. This winning design gained high marks for successfully addressing the challenge of cosmetics packaging applications through collaboration.

Winning through from no less than twelve successful finalists in the hotly contested Product Technology Innovation of the Year category is Multi-Color Corporation with NextCycle IML. This category covers technology innovations that facilitate the production of recyclable products and the use of recycled content. The winning innovation helps maximise the value of recycled polypropylene and represents a good balance between shelf appeal and recyclability for mono-material PP packaging.

Last but not least, the Recycling Machinery Innovation of the Year category rewards machines that improve the efficiency and effectiveness of plastic recycling processes. This year’s winner is DischargePro Technology by Powerfil - EREMA Group, a new generation of plastic melt filters which the judges described as a smart technological advance in the extrusion process.

All eight winners received a winner’s trophy, with a 3D printed base made from 100% recycled ABS plastic car dashboards and the multi-colour top which is laser cut from compressed HDPE beach clean-up bottle caps.

The Plastics Recycling Awards Europe are organised jointly by Plastics Recyclers Europe and Crain Communications, organisers of the Plastics Recycling Show Europe.

