Plastoplan Polymers Ltd appointed as RadiciGroup distributor in UK

Key Highlights:

Plastoplan Polymers Ltd has been appointed as one of the RadiciGroup national distributors for a wide range of products.

Plastoplan will also be a distributor for RENYCLE, from post-industrial and post-consumer sources, targeted at meeting the growing needs of the market.

Plastoplan Polymers is part of the Hromatka Group which already cooperates with RadiciGroup in Poland, Romania, Bulgaria, Italy, Austria and Turkey.

RadiciGroup High Performance Polymers has announced a reorganisation of its sales network in United Kingdom. As of 2nd April 2024, Plastoplan Polymers Ltd has been appointed as one of the RadiciGroup national distributors for a wide product range that includes RADILON, RADIFLAM, RADISTRONG, RADITER, HERAFLEX, TORZEN HERAFORM and RADITECK.

Plastoplan will also be a distributor for RENYCLE, the RadiciGroup brand for sustainability-oriented engineering polymers, from post-industrial and post-consumer sources, targeted at meeting the growing needs of the market that requires products with a low and measurable environmental impact without compromising on quality, reliability, traceability, and safety.

(Left to right) Peter Shakeshaft and Kai Arnold of Plastoplan Polymers, John Rae and Abhi Sharma of Radici Plastics UK.

“Our group is taking one more step to strengthen its long-term presence in the British market partnering with an important and reliable company, Plastoplan Polymers. We are sure that, together with Plastoplan and our sales and technical team, we will be able to offer our customers in the UK the highest level of quality and flexibility,” said John Rae, country manager of RadiciGroup High Performance Polymers in UK.

Plastoplan Polymers is part of the Hromatka Group, an established distribution group serving the European polymer market, which already cooperates with RadiciGroup in Poland, Romania, Bulgaria, Italy, Austria and Turkey.

“The new agreement supports the strategic direction of both partners to produce and distribute technical polymers with a strong focus on increasing mutual business. Customers will benefit from the expanded product portfolio and locally provided services at Plastoplan, such as warehouse logistics and technical support,” stated Kai Arnold, managing director of Plastoplan Polymers.