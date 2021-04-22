Polykemi Group has now its own manufacturing facilities on three continents having invested almost €10m in its plant in Gastonia, North Carolina.

× Expand Polykemi Polykemi expands US presence

Polykemi Inc is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Swedish family business. Since its establishment in 2013, Sweden-based Polykemi AB has worked towards launching its own manufacturing facility for high-quality plastic compounds on the US market.

CEO Johan Hugoson said: “The whole time, our goal has been to start up production in the US, and we have now reached that milestone. The new plant is geographically close to our existing customers, which gives us a clearer presence and even stronger customer relationships.”

The investment is the largest single investment in the company’s history, and it lays the ground for Polykemi Inc’s further growth in North America. The plant is about 50,000 square feet and is expandable up to 100,000 square feet. It will initially be equipped with two production lines, and the expected launch of manufacturing is during Q2 2022.

Hugoson added: “The new plant in the United States means we have our own manufacturing facilities on three continents, which also means we have clear quality control. We can guarantee the same high quality in both new and recycled raw materials, as well as the same colour on all materials that our plants ship.”

Polykemi Inc will produce precisely the same material in the US as the Group does in Europe and Asia. Furthermore, shipments to American customers will come directly from the plant in North Carolina, saving time, costs and the environment.