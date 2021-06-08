Sweden-based Polykemi Group, whilst also investing in the US market, is opening another production unit in China, with an anticipated start-up as early as Q1 2022.

× Expand Polykemi Polykemi Group expanding production in China The new plant is 9,300 metres squared (ca. 2.3 acres) and will produce materials from both virgin and recycled raw materials.

Polykemi Compounds opened in in Kunshan, outside Shanghai, in 2005 and has since improved its standing on the Chinese market. A third plant expansion at Kunshan was inaugurated in 2019, and both Polykemi Compounds and its subsidiaries Scanfill AB and Rondo Plast AB are now producing customer-adapted plastic compounds of the highest quality in Kunshan, both from virgin raw material and high-quality recycled raw materials.

Polykemi Group will thus open another production unit in Chongqing. The company has already had a sales office over the past decade in Chongqing, in the populous province of Sichuan in central China.

Magnus Lindahl, CEO of Polykemi Compounds Kunshan, said: “Many of our customers and their suppliers are based in this area, so a production plant in Chongqing ensures that we can keep our delivery times and guarantee the same high quality for both virgin and recycled raw materials. Furthermore, we can guarantee that customers who have production on multiple continents get the exact same high-quality total concept regardless of whether they have production in Asia, the USA or Europe.”

The new 9,300-square-metre plant will produce compounds from both virgin and recycled raw materials.

Lindahl added: “There is a growing interest in high-quality recycled plastics in China, and in combination with our customer-adapted plastic compounds from virgin raw materials, we are expecting to be able to achieve high production volumes in Chongqing. This is our conscious strategy, to be geographically close to our customers and to offer a broad range of expertise on several continents.”