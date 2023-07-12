Precision Polymer Engineering appoints Hynek Jakubicek as new General Manager

Precision Polymer Engineering (PPE), a manufacturer and supplier of high-performance sealing solutions has announced the appointment of Hynek Jakubicek as the company’s new General Manager. With his extensive experience in the industry and proven leadership skills, the company claims that Jakubicek is poised to drive the company’s growth and enhance its position as an innovator in the market.

As the General Manager, Jakubicek will oversee all aspects of PPE’s operations, including strategic planning, business development, and organisational change, to support a new strategy focused on large customers in high growth markets. He will work closely with the senior leadership team to ensure a continued focus on customer obsession.

Neil Thompson, President of IDEX Sealing Solutions said: “We are delighted to welcome Hynek Jakubicek as the new General Manager for PPE. “Hynek has a strong understanding of the unique demands of the industries we serve, and we believe his expertise and vision will be important in strengthening our position in the market.”

The company believes that Hynek Jakubicek brings broad experience within different industries, with a strong focus on the development and commercialisation of advanced engineering solutions. His previous roles include General Manager at FTL Technology and management positions in leading global organisations, where he successfully implemented strategies to drive efficiency and deliver excellence as standard in product quality and customer service.

“I am both honoured and excited to take on the role of General Manager at PPE," said Hynek Jakubicek. “Precision Polymer Engineering is a company with a tremendous legacy and potential for future growth. I'm looking forward to working with our talented teams to continue to deliver exceptional value to our customers, foster innovation in our products and services, and create an even stronger future for PPE.”

Under Jakubicek’s leadership, Precision Polymer Engineering aims to reinforce its commitment to innovation, sustainability, and customer-centric sealing solutions. By leveraging advanced technologies and industry expertise, the company claims it will continue to develop cutting-edge sealing solutions which meet the evolving needs of customers across the most critical applications and industries.