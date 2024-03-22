Promix to present mixing, foaming and cooling solutions at NPE

Key Highlights:

At the upcoming NPE show, 6 to 10 May in Orlando, Florida, Promix Solutions will present various solutions for mixing, foaming and cooling for the plastics industry. The focus is on saving raw material costs, reducing the carbon footprint, increasing production capacity and monitoring production quality.

Microcell Technology saves raw material costs and protects the environment

In plastics processing, materials account for 80% of the CO2 footprint and this is exactly where Promix Solutions steps in. The Promix Microcell Technology creates a microcellular foam structure in the polymer by adding environmentally friendly atmospheric gases (N2 and CO2). This reduces the product weight by 20 - 50% - leading to significant raw material savings. This not only reduces production costs, but also helps to protect the environment.

The Promix Microcell Technology is suitable for packaging films, sheets, foam core and corrugated pipes, as well as profiles, cable sheathing, blow moulding and blown films. Promix will exhibit relevant key components at the NPE and will provide information on possibilities within specific fields of application. In the meantime, more than 300 industrial references are in operation and various machine manufacturers are successfully integrating the technology into their lines. The Microcell Technology can be used for almost all raw materials. The technology is available for new extrusion lines and as a retrofit solution for existing lines.

The smart way to monitor raw material quality and process control

The increased use of recycled material and raw materials from different sources makes it more and more challenging to keep extrusion processes under control. The "Visco-P" inline viscometer from Promix Solutions is helpful in two ways. Firstly, the installed mixer module homogenizes the polymer melt and secondly, it measures the actual viscosity under processing conditions and in real time, directly in the melt stream. There is no bypass and no material loss.

Trend evaluations and reporting tools allow recording of the measurement results with statistical evaluation. User-selectable upper and lower limits for the viscosity trigger an alarm and show the operator current deviations from the target value, allowing corrective measures to ensure a high quality level.

The Visco-P is compatible with all common extruder designs and can be retrofitted to existing lines. It can be used for almost all polymers and is very easy to operate.