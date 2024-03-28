PTA UK partners with Frigosystem SRL to expand cooling equipment capacity

Key Highlights:

PTA UK Ltd announced a new partnership with Frigosystem SRL, enabling PTA UK Ltd to provide a wide range of process cooling equipment to the UK and Ireland.

The first public show in the UK with be held at PlasticsLive, June 12-13th at Coventry Building Society Arena.

PTA UK Ltd where they will be holding some standard stock chillers and also spare parts to enable a prompt turnaround and support to new and existing Frigosystem customers.

× Expand PTA UK Ltd

PTA UK Ltd announced a new partnership with Frigosystem SRL. The new partnership enables PTA UK Ltd to provide a wide range of process cooling equipment to the UK and Ireland. The first public show in the UK with be held at PlasticsLive, June 12-13th at Coventry Building Society Arena.

The high-quality Italian product with over 50 years manufacturing experience will be supplied and supported from PTA UK’s facilities in Northamptonshire, where they will be holding some standard stock chillers and also spare parts to enable a prompt turnaround and support to new and existing Frigosystem customers. Several large units have already been shipped this year and the launch hasn’t even begun.

The experience that Frigosystem has gained over the 50 years of manufacturing, they realise the need for continuous adaptation to market needs, and the search for ever new technological solutions have brought the company to a solid position in the plastics sector and to become the point of reference for competence, quality and competitiveness. The relationships with end users and process machinery manufacturers, have made Frigosystem the ideal partner for those looking for sustainable solutions and advantageous energy benefits in the production process.

For this reason the company has redesigned its ranges twice in the last 6 years, guaranteeing the highest levels of energy efficiency, which even go beyond the minimum requirements imposed today by international regulations.

The cooling and thermoregulation of fluids are crucial in many applications, where they significantly influence the quality of finished products and the productivity of lines: the equipment dedicated to these functions is particularly energy-intensive. It is therefore important to rely on those who, like Frigosystem, research, develop and recommend solutions aimed at the process, which are far different from the traditional ones applied to the air conditioning sector.

Adding a chiller range to PTA UK was the next step after 25 years of trading. PTA UK has been supplying, designing, and project managing the supply and installation of central cooling systems since the 90s via other companies. The addition of the dedicated product range allows PTA UK Ltd to offer customers a solution for the entire process.

Marketing manager, Charlotte Robb said: “The new range of chillers and cooling equipment offer a wide variety to our customers, with many technical and cost effective solutions available. We are very excited to begin the launch to the marketplace now and expand the product range over the coming months.”

Director Jeremy Radcliffe said: “The Frigosystem portfolio offer PTA UK Ltd a range of products that can offer up to 4700kW of cooling capacity, adding to this we can offer efficient solutions due to lower energy consumption or some heat recovery for other uses within the factory. All of this is what PTA UK and its customers are looking for. The wide range allows us to provide the best and most cost-effective solution for our customers.”