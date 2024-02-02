Röhm appoints ALBIS as new authorised dealer for PLEXIGLAS and PLEXIMID

Key Highlights:

Röhm, a supplier of methacrylate chemistry, has signed a distribution agreement with ALBIS Distribution GmbH & Co. KG, a distributor of thermoplastics.

The cooperation begins on February 1, 2024 and covers the marketing of PLEXIGLAS and PLEXIMID moulding compounds in Turkey and North Africa (Algeria, Egypt, Libya, Morocco and Tunisia).

"This new agreement supports us in further expanding our existing commitment in the growth markets," says Siamak Djafarian, senior vice president moulding compounds at Röhm.

"With ALBIS, we are relying on a highly professional partner with proven technical consulting expertise that the company has acquired over decades. Our two traditional yet innovative companies are already looking forward to the joint projects."

PLEXIGLAS, the polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) brand from Röhm, has been shaping the markets for over 90 years.

Thanks to its properties, PLEXIGLAS standard and specialty moulding compounds are reliable and innovative materials for contemporary and sustainable design: they have the highest surface hardness of all thermoplastics, are robust and extremely UV and weather resistant. All this contributes to the longevity of the components made from it.

Made from renewable raw materials, PLEXIGLAS proTerra moulding compounds reduce the carbon footprint while offering proven performance. PLEXIMID (PMMI) has a very high heat deflection temperature combined with high transmission and is used in demanding applications in the electrical and electronics industry, among others.

"Röhm stands for innovation, quality and sustainability," said Horst Klink, CEO of ALBIS.

"PLEXIGLAS is one of the best-known plastic brands in the world and we are delighted to be able to expand our diverse range with these high-quality, complementary products and to further develop the markets together with this strong partner."

This applies in particular to the regions of Turkey and North Africa, for which the contracts have been concluded.

"We have been successfully represented in Turkey for many years, and ALBIS only opened a new location in Morocco at the end of last year. Together with Röhm and our local sales and technical team, we can now offer our customers the expanded portfolio directly," Horst Klink continued.