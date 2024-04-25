Rotor Print and Plastipak announced winners of MP2024 Awards

Key Highlights:

Rotor Print and Plastipak received MP2024 Awards for easily recyclable, aluminium-free high barrier coffee packaging and the first fully recyclable metal-free aerosol, respectively.

Nearly 300 attendees learned about the latest trends and proposals in the barrier packaging industry to respond to the challenge of environmental sustainability.

The event ended with a round-table discussion on packaging trends and needs in distribution and among consumers as well as views on fulfilment of the 2030 goals.

The sixth edition of MeetingPack, the two-day meeting organised every two years by AIMPLAS and AINIA at the Valencia Conference Centre, closed this afternoon after providing more than 300 professional attendees with information on the challenges of barrier packaging from the perspective of environmental sustainability. According to the thirty specialist speakers in the field, responding to these challenges is more necessary than ever, given the current legislative and socioeconomic context. In addition, the two winners of MP2024 Awards were presented: Rotor Print for high barrier, aluminium-free, recyclable coffee packaging, and Plastipak for the first 100% plastic aerosol, which is also metal-free and recyclable.

Rotor Print and Plastipak, winners of the MP2024 Awards

Rotor Print and Plastipak received MP2024 Awards in the categories of flexible packaging solutions (films) and rigid packaging solutions (trays/bottles), respectively. Rotor Print’s development is high-barrier, recyclable coffee packaging, and Plastipak’s is the first aerosol on the market made solely of plastic materials, including the valve. It is also metal-free and 100% recyclable.

In this second edition of the awards, the finalists in the category of flexible barrier packaging solutions (films) were Enplater, for its APET rigid film made from 100% recycled food-safe material; Innovative Film Solutions, for its biodegradable and recyclable BOPP films; and Rotor Print, the winner of the award.

The finalists in the category of rigid packaging solutions (trays/bottles) were J. Garcia Carrión for its Pure-Pak eSense solution, an aluminium-free carton for its vegetable drinks, gazpachos and salmorejos; Grupo Lantero for the circularity of its yoghurt containers made from post-consumer PS; and Plastipak, the winner of the award.

The award winners were announced at the congress dinner and were recognised for their innovations in the field of sustainability.

Nearly 40 presentations and 300 attendees

In the opening speech of the conference, José María Fernández, circular economy director of Ihobe, the Basque Government's public environmental management company, explained how Directive (EU) 2024/825 aims to combat greenwashing and prevent misleading advertising of sustainable packaging solutions. The directive will ensure that claims regarding a product’s sustainability are supported by scientific evidence such as life cycle analysis or its carbon footprint. The goal is to ensure that sustainability becomes a true competitive factor for companies, not just a marketing tool.

The first session of the first thematic section, held yesterday, addressed innovative materials for the production of sustainable packaging. The focus was the importance of barrier properties and packaging recyclability. In this session, moderated by Víctor Borrás, marketing manager of Knauf, Kuraray presented recyclable mono-material and barrier solutions, and UBE provided recyclable solutions based on PA/PE for applications requiring transparency, gloss, barrier properties and puncture resistance while achieving reduced thicknesses, among other advantages. In addition, Total Corbion presented PLA as an alternative material with less environmental impact compared to other materials; meanwhile, Toppan presented high barrier materials using a mono-material strategy with AlOx/SiOx coatings.

In the second session, on sustainability in flexible barrier packaging, moderated by Pere Becerra, Demo Centre manager, Comexi, the difficulty was discussed of recycling traditional multilayer solutions (coextrusion and lamination) with high barrier performance, sealability and mechanical properties. Comexi, Rotor Print, Sealed Air, Sp-Group and Grupo Lantero presented their ecodesign strategies to address this issue, as well as solutions to avoid over-packaging and reduce packaging weight. Also highlighted was the need to focus on maintaining the functional characteristics of packaging so as not to increase food waste, as well as the importance of improving the mechanical properties of materials and validating the behaviour of packaging structures in machinery when adjusting the speed and applying automatic seals. The examples discussed included mono-material solutions with a barrier percentage to maintain recyclability in accordance with RecyClass and Cyclos.

Sustainability in rigid barrier packaging was the main topic of the third session, which was moderated by RAORSA. In this session, recyclable and compostable solutions were presented, such as Acesur’s project to add cellulose fibres from olive oil waste to PLA to manufacture oil bottles; and Faerch’s development of recycling PET trays to manufacture PET trays. To highlight the importance of applying packaging design while taking into account recyclability, Danone presented an improvement in its YoPro range of black packaging that makes it detectable on recycling lines so it can be separated for recycling.