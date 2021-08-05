Ru-bix launches new high-density, high-performance polyurethane tooling board formula

Ru-bix, a UK-based specialist manufacturer of thermoset tooling boards, has developed an all-new chemical formula for their 1200 density board.

The new RX-1200 tooling board is suitable for foundry models and hammer form tools due to its high strength and capability of providing a high gloss finish, whilst proving easy to machine with minimal swarf.

Tooling boards of 1000kg/m3 or more are classed as high density and are typically used where manufacturing stresses are high or where exact dimensional tolerances, sharp-corner retention and excellent surface finish is required. The new 1200kg/m3 formula was developed to exhibit a very fine surface structure, which has a major influence on providing the tooling board with a superior surface finish.

Dr Barrie Colvin, Chairman and Technical Director of Ru-bix, said: “Listening to our customers is a priority, and they are the primary reason why we have reformulated the 1200 kg/m3 board. Before every official product launch, we enlist our customers to give us their thoughts and as we formulate in our own on-site laboratory, tweaks can be made very quickly.”

The new RX-1200 formula maintains the same high dimensional stability. This accounts for the toughness and rigidity of the material showing resistance to wear and tear over prolonged periods of time, which is ideal for extreme environmental conditions.

Colvin added: “The RX-1200 is commonly used within the foundry industry, so it was essential that the new formula also exhibited the same amount of compressive and flexural strength to withstand deformation under heavy loads. We’re very proud of how well the new formula is performing for customers who received samples. We’re now in full production so we can ensure our stock levels remain high.”

Using the ISO 178 and ISO 75 test methods, the tooling and modelling board exhibited compressive strengths of up to 70 MPa, a maximum flexural strength of 80 MPa and can be used in environments where temperatures reach up to 85°C.

Ru-bix specialises in the manufacture of polyurethane, epoxy, and advanced hybrid polymers. Its range of solutions include tooling boards and blocks, fillers, adhesives, and liquid moulding systems.