Schenck Process to acquire Solids Handling And Process Engineering

Schenck Process Group (SPG) has reached an agreement to acquire Solids Handling And Process Engineering Co., Ltd. (SHAPE), a major supplier and specialist in providing powder handling and powder processing solutions located in Bangkok, Thailand.

SHAPE offers manufacturing operations solutions and processes where dry solids are used.

The acquisition is a continuation of SPG’s strategic focus to further extend its global offering for the food end-markets. It will significantly strengthen APAC capabilities in the food processing and equipment sector with great opportunities for growth not only in Thailand but across the entire Asia Pacific region. SPG will build upon SHAPE’s experience and customer relationship and support the company’s future growth.

Keith Cochrane, CEO of SPG, said: “I am delighted to see SHAPE join our group with their reputation for high quality products that are recognised by multi-national blue-chip customers. This investment represents an important strategic opportunity for our food business, and SHAPE’s established critical mass provides a suitable platform for growth adding to our geographic presence in a region for which we see great potential in the food market in coming years.”

Oytip Kuwunlop, former owner of SHAPE, added: “We have been looking for a buyer who supports the company in its further development and we believe that SPG can help SHAPE being at the forefront of developing trends in the food market. We can already see significant opportunities for growth, and I am confident to leave SHAPE in good hands.”

SHAPE’s former management team will continue working under the new ownership for a certain period until a smooth transfer and the set-up of the future growth initiatives is completed.