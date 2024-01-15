Scott Bader Intends to Invest £30m to Transform UK Manufacturing Site

Key Highlights:

Scott Bader UK announces a five-year, £30M investment plan starting in 2024 to transform its manufacturing site in Northamptonshire.

The first phase, earmarked at £8M, aims to enhance flexibility, reduce lead times, and facilitate the rapid scaling up of sustainable alternatives and new performance products.

The upgraded facility will enable the development and supply of new sustainable performance materials, supporting customers in their journey toward achieving net-zero goals.

Scott Bader UK, a Northamptonshire-based specialist in composite and adhesive materials, announces the intent to invest £30M to transform its UK manufacturing site. The five-year programme will commence in 2024 with £8M earmarked for the first phase of the works.

This planned investment will support the group’s UK customers by making the plant more flexible - enabling quicker lead times and the rapid scaling up of an increasing number of sustainable alternatives to the Group’s current products as well as new performance products in areas such as 3D printing.

Scott Bader Scott Bader CEO Kevin Matthews

“The planned investment reaffirms our commitment to the UK composite supply chain and to all our colleagues, partners and associates that benefit from our long-standing presence at Wollaston,” says Scott Bader’s CEO, Kevin Matthews.

“In addition, the investment will upgrade our capability to continue to develop and supply new sustainable performance materials designed to help our customers on their journey to net zero.”

This significant commitment to the UK market will ensure the future of Scott Bader’s key product brands including Crystic resins and gelcoats, Crestabond structural adhesives and Crestapol performance resins.

Recent R&D investment - both in the UK and globally - has bolstered Scott Bader’s exploration of more sustainable alternatives and innovations that lead to the ‘lightweighting’ of composite parts for markets such as EV’s, renewable energy and land transportation, as well as the development of bio-based ingredients for the personal care market.

Alongside allocating the capital to transform its UK site, the company has also created a €2M laboratory facility in France, which will open in Q1 2024.

Outside of Europe, Scott Bader’s two-year build of a $16M new manufacturing facility in Mocksville, USA, also becomes fully operational in 2024. These investments are designed to bring Scott Bader’s enhanced capabilities closer to its global customer base, helping with the longer term goal of shortening supply chains and lowering the carbon footprint associated with transporting goods.