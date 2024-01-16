SHL Medical strengthens vertical capabilities with acquisition of Superior Tooling

Key Highlights:

Continuing its ambitious growth journey, SHL Medical has acquired Superior Tooling Inc., a US-based manufacturing company specialising in plastic injection moulds.

The integration will strengthen the SHL’s inhouse manufacturing capabilities, particularly for its upcoming US manufacturing site in North Charleston, SC, scheduled to begin operations in mid-2024.

Superior Tooling will support SHL’s strategic manufacturing operations globally, strengthening its vertical capabilities for the new site, while solidifying its local presence.

× Expand Gerd Altmann / Pixabay

SHL Medical, a provider of advanced drug delivery solutions headquartered in Switzerland, announces the acquisition of Superior Tooling Inc., a US manufacturer of plastic injection moulds through quality tooling, based in Wake Forest, North Carolina.

With two new manufacturing sites underway in North Charleston, SC, USA, and Zug, Switzerland, complementing the existing facilities in Taiwan, SHL strategically addresses the growing demand in the autoinjector market.

Superior Tooling will support SHL’s strategic manufacturing operations globally, especially strengthening its vertical capabilities for the new site in North Charleston, while solidifying its local presence. This expansion of strengths underlines SHL’s global strategy, emphasising one of its distinctive features – full in-house manufacturing – and positions tooling as one of SHL’s core competencies close to the new manufacturing site in South Carolina.

Ulrich Faessler, chairman and CEO of SHL Medical, looks forward to the collaboration: “The demand for our autoinjectors, including treatment areas such as diabetes and weight management, is growing rapidly. Through continuous advancements and dedication, we deliver on our strategic vision to uphold our position as market leaders.

"This acquisition marks a significant milestone in our journey towards globalising our operations to better serve our customer base. We are happy to welcome Superior Tooling into the SHL family.”

Expanding tooling capabilities globally

The acquisition of Superior Tooling not only supports the tooling needs of SHL’s in-house manufacturing but also its strategy to deliver the highest quality tools to customers across industries. The US company will work closely with SHL’s existing tooling departments to develop new solutions for its global customer base.

“This marks a significant step forward for our potential and growth trajectory. We take great pride in having our capabilities recognised by a global player, and eagerly look forward to maximising them as integral members of SHL Medical. I am confident that the synergies between our capabilities and SHL’s established tooling expertise will prove highly advantageous for both our existing and new customers,” expressed Robbie Earnhardt, president of Superior Tooling.