SI Group receives approval for phosphite antioxidants in packaging

Key Highlights:

SI Group receives FDA approval for the use of phosphite antioxidants in polyethylene terephthalate for food-contact packaging.

WESTON 705 and WESTON 705T are nonylphenol-free stabilisers that already have broad approval as Food Contact Substances for use in various polymers for food-contact packaging around the globe

The granted Food Contact Notification extends the use of these phosphite antioxidants to PET polymers.

SI Group, a global developer and manufacturer of performance additives, process solutions, pharmaceuticals, and chemical intermediates, announced that the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Food Contact Notification (FCN) 2326 for phosphite antioxidants WESTON 705 and WESTON 705T. The FCN extends the use of these phosphite antioxidants to polyethylene terephthalate (PET) polymers.

WESTON 705 and WESTON 705T are nonylphenol-free stabilisers that already have broad approval as Food Contact Substances for use in various polymers for food-contact packaging around the globe, including the United States, Canada, the European Union, and China. This latest grant permits the use of WESTON 705 and WESTON 705T in PET polymers and they may be used at levels not to exceed 2000 parts per million (ppm) under conditions of use A through H.

“SI Group is committed to investing in and providing antioxidants that meet the current safety needs of consumers globally. With this latest approval extension from the FDA, WESTON 705 and WESTON 705T demonstrate safety profiles that align with the current requirements of responsible PET food packaging producers and brand owners," said Robert Kaiser, VP Polymer Solutions & managing director EMEA.

The approval went into effect on March 1, 2024.