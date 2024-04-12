SI Group to make debut appearance at NPE Plastics Trade Show

Key Highlights:

SI Group will make its first ever appearance at NPE Plastics Trade Show between May 6-10 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

SI Group’s booth will offer ample meeting space and showcase its latest plastic additives designed to enhance performance while supporting global sustainability initiatives.

The company will exhibit EVERCYCLE, an additive designed to improve the recyclability of plastics, WESTON 705, a high-performance stabiliser, and Non-Dust Blends (NDB) solutions.

SI Group, a global developer and manufacturer of performance additives, process solutions, pharmaceuticals and chemical intermediates, will make its inaugural appearance at NPE 2024. The largest plastics trade show in the Americas, NPE, is taking place on May 6-10, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla. SI Group will be located at Booth S31183 in the Materials Science Zone.

SI Group’s booth will offer ample meeting space and showcase its latest plastic additives designed to enhance performance while supporting global sustainability initiatives. Conference attendees can engage with SI Group’s technical experts to learn more about the company’s unique solutions. Among the featured products will be:

Adam Watson, sr. sales director, Polymer Solutions – North America at SI Group, said: "We are thrilled to showcase the SI Group portfolio of sustainable solutions at one of the biggest plastics events in the world. Some of our products were originally introduced at NPE through Addivant, which merged with SI Group in late 2018. When NPE 2021 was cancelled due to the pandemic, we did not have the opportunity to exhibit, making 2024 our first appearance as SI Group.

"Our presence at NPE underscores our dedication to driving positive change within the plastics industry, advancing towards a more sustainable and circular future."

NPE 2024 attendees are invited to visit SI Group at booth S31183 to explore innovative additives for plastics and learn how the company is shaping a more environmentally responsible plastics industry. Read SI Group’s 2022 ESG Report for additional information on the company’s latest progress.