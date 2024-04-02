SI Group to showcase polymer additive innovations at Chinaplas 2024

Key Highlights:

SI Group will showcase its latest innovations in polymer additive technologies at Chinaplas 2024, between April 23 - 26.

The company will exhibit its WESTON 705, a next-generation liquid phosphite antioxidant, EVERCYCLE additives to maximise plastic recyclability, and NAUGARD BIO-XL ultra-accelerator to enhance sustainability in rubber goods.

SI Group will also deliver a tech talk at Chinaplas titled “WESTON 705 in Upstream Plastics and Elastomers” on April 23.

SI Group, a global developer and manufacturer of performance additives, process solutions, pharmaceuticals, and chemical intermediates, will showcase its latest innovations in polymer additive technologies at Chinaplas 2024. This year’s event will be held April 23 - 26 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC) in Hongqiao, Shanghai, China.

Featured products at the SI Group booth will highlight the company’s commitment to driving forward-thinking solutions, supporting sustainable practices within the plastic and rubber industries, and dedication to quality growth in the Asia Pacific region.

Products include:

WESTON 705 , a next-generation liquid phosphite antioxidant that ensures superior gel protection and colour stability in Polyethylene (PE) and synthetic elastomers, tested rigorously for compliance with food contact requirements. SI Group will deliver a tech talk at Chinaplas titled “WESTON 705 in Upstream Plastics and Elastomers” on April 23.

, a next-generation liquid phosphite antioxidant that ensures superior gel protection and colour stability in Polyethylene (PE) and synthetic elastomers, tested rigorously for compliance with food contact requirements. SI Group will deliver a tech talk at Chinaplas titled “WESTON 705 in Upstream Plastics and Elastomers” on April 23. EVERCYCLE additives , tailored to maximise plastic recyclability and recycled content, enabling a smoother transition towards a circular model in plastics. Attendees at Chinaplas can join SI Group’s tech talk titled “EVERCYCLE Additives Portfolio for Plastics Circular Economy” on April 24.

, tailored to maximise plastic recyclability and recycled content, enabling a smoother transition towards a circular model in plastics. Attendees at Chinaplas can join SI Group’s tech talk titled “EVERCYCLE Additives Portfolio for Plastics Circular Economy” on April 24. NAUGARD BIO-XL ultra-accelerator, enhances sustainability without compromising performance in tires and technical rubber goods.

Through innovative solutions and commitment to quality, SI Group remains dedicated to developing its position as the preferred antioxidant supplier for customers in Asia Pacific.

"SI Group is actively investing in realising quality growth in Asia Pacific. As we do this, it is imperative that we continue to introduce innovative, high-quality products to this market," said Frank Yang, vice president & managing director, Asia Pacific. "Our adherence to world-class standards and exceptional service firmly positions us as leaders in the plastics and rubber additives sectors."