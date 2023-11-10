Spain’s plastic tech expert brings process training to English speakers

by

AIMPLAS, a plastics technology centre based in Spain, has launched a comprehensive training programme for plastic processors, and is now making it available in English.

The courses are available internationally, and cover various key processes, including compounding, flexible extrusion, injection moulding, moulds, mechanical and chemical recycling, composites for construction and additive manufacturing.

The courses run throughout the year, and can be taken at any point, giving manufacturers greater flexibility when looking for a suitable training window for their staff. Courses consist of a mix of interactive content, 121 tutoring with processing experts, and a final summary session.

A selection of webinars and courses in English can be streamed on demand from the AIMPLAS Plastics Academy website.

