Tapping Synergies: PIXARGUS Becomes Part of CiTEX group

Key Highlights:

PIXARGUS transitions from a startup to a global player in optical inline quality control, intensifying efforts in the U.S. and Asian markets under CiTEX Holding GmbH.

The company's ProfilControl series is a choice for major automotive rubber profile manufacturers, with its 7th generation as a CiTEX subsidiary.

PIXARGUS collaborates with iNOEX to enhance its position in sensing and measuring technology for extrusion lines.

× Expand PIXARGUS René Beaujean and Dr. Jürgen Philipps, the founders and managing directors of PIXARGUS.

Measuring technology specialist PIXARGUS has successfully evolved from a start-up into a global player in optical inline quality control. Now, the company is intensifying its activities on the US and Asian markets under the umbrella of CiTEX Holding GmbH.

Worldwide, all major manufacturers of automotive rubber profiles use PIXARGUS systems to inspect the surfaces and measure the dimensions of their products. PIXARGUS’ highly successful ProfilControl series is a bestseller in its 7th generation now.

The inline systems from the town of Würselen near Aachen in Germany are in use in 24/7 manufacturing environments in a wide range of industries, including construction & engineering, health care products and consumer goods. Formed as a startup at RWTH Aachen University almost 25 years ago, the company has flourished to become a supplier of systems for optical inline quality control in extrusion lines. As a subsidiary of CiTEX, PIXARGUS is now moving on to expand and grow further.

Expanding on the US and Asian markets

CiTEX is a group of highly specialised partners cooperating in the field of extrusion technology. While PIXARGUS brings to bear its knowhow in optical profile inspection, CiTEX subsidiary iNOEX boasts access to a worldwide customer base and a powerful sales network in the USA and Asia.

PIXARGUS Dr. Ralph Klose, CO-CEO of CiTEX Holding GmbH.

With their X-ray and radar technology, iNOEX are experts in measuring systems for round products, with a focus on tube wall inspection. This is a perfect complement to PIXARGUS’ successful AllRounDia DualVision technology - a camera-based system that performs both outside surface inspection and dimension measurement of tubes and hoses with just one sensor head. The combined momentum of these subsidiaries will further boost CiTEX’ leadership position as a supplier of sensing and measuring technology for extrusion lines.

Quality data from PIXARGUS for enhanced data science

A further strong point of the measuring technology experts from Würselen is their outstanding data competence. At the production lines, the optical systems from PIXARGUS operate within a fully integrated network, using proprietary software and intelligent inspection algorithms. Thus, they can provide important real-time quality data for the line operator.

The PIXARGUS systems also integrate third-party sensors, transmit data to downstream processes and can be part of complex automation processes such as control loops. Building on the data know-how provided by PIXARGUS, CiTEX intends to take its R&D activities in the field of data science to the next level by developing advanced, future-oriented and cloud-based solutions for the extrusion industry.

Incubator for innovations

PIXARGUS PIXARGUS’ AllRounDia DualVision inline system.

PIXARGUS is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of CiTEX Holding GmbH. Promoting and developing innovative, cross-sectoral technology for industry, in particular the extrusion industry, is the stated mission of CiTEX Holding. The company sees its main role in providing a business and technology platform for its highly specialised subsidiaries and as an incubator for innovations.

Dr. Ralph Klose, CO-CEO of CiTEX Holding GmbH, commenting on the integration of PIXARGUS into the group: “PIXARGUS has excellent product development and consultation expertise, especially in the automotive and profiles markets. Thus, in future, we can jointly support our customers in all aspects of the entire automation cycle.”

PIXARGUS managing director, René Beaujean, puts it this way: “The closeness to the other CiTEX companies provides PIXARGUS an excellent strategic position. We have created an ideal basis from which we can all benefit and grow in the future.”