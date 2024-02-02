Technimark Marks First Company in Ireland to Achieve MedAccred Program Accreditation

Key Highlights:

Technimark Ireland Limited has earned MedAccred program accreditation, making it the first company in Ireland to gain the prestigious industry recognition.

The plastics manufacturer achieved accreditation for both Plastics Injection Moulding and Plastics Mechanical Assembly at the facility in Longford, Ireland, after successfully meeting the rigorous audit requirements set by MedAccred subscribing members – including Baxter, BD, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences, Medtronic, Philips, Roche Diagnostics and Stryker.

The MedAccred audit and accreditation program is unique as it is the sole industry-managed supply chain oversight program for key critical manufacturing processes in the medical device industry. The accreditation assures that critical manufacturing processes meet industry consensus requirements, leading to the production of high-quality end products, ultimately enhancing patient safety.

Bob Lizewski, vice president, MedAccred, said: “I am delighted that Technimark Ireland has been recognised for its continued dedication to quality which has culminated in this remarkable achievement of MedAccred Accreditation for Plastics Injection Moulding and Plastics Mechanical Assembly.

"The accreditation is widely recognised as a benchmark of excellence in the medical device industry, as it demonstrates compliance to industry standards, customer requirements and best practices. The MedAccred program is regarded by the industry as a foundation stone for building risk management strategy.”

John Rugari, senior vice president of sales, Technimark Healthcare, said: “We are very proud to now include our Technimark Ireland facility to our already Accredited facilities in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, and El Paso, Texas, truly demonstrating our commitment to global quality.

"Technimark obtained the MedAccred Accreditation in Plastics Injection Molding and Plastics Mechanical Assembly which improves the quality of products and most importantly patient safety. We are the first company in Ireland to achieve MedAccred Accreditation. Additionally, this certification will enhance process capability, manufacturing monitoring and process validation. We use all resources available in our pursuit of best-in-class quality.”