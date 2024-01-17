Tolsa Presents Solution for Replacement of PTFE in Flame Retardancy

Key Highlights:

Madrid-based Tolsa presents ADINS Clay as a flame-retardant substitute for PTFE in polymer formulations, meeting stringent regulations and safety standards.

ADINS products optimise flame retardants, offering enhanced properties such as anti-dripping, char promotion, and reduced smoke and heat generation.

Tolsa positions ADINS Clay as a highly viable solution to replace PTFE as an anti-dripping agent in polymer formulations, addressing health concerns associated with PFAS-class "Forever Chemicals."

Tolsa, Madrid, Spain, a supplier of flame-retardant synergists and specialised additives for the wire and cable, construction, railway, transportation, and electronics industries, is offering its ADINS Clay range of flame-retardant additives as a viable replacement for polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) as an anti-dripping mechanism for polymer formulations.

ADINS Clay products meet increasingly stringent regulations as well as environmental, health and safety standards that are directly influencing the demand for alternative and safe materials.

ADINS products meet the growing demand for synergists, optimising not only the consumption of conventional flame retardants, but also providing and enhancing desired properties and functionalities such as anti-dripping, char promotion, significant reduction of smoke and heat generation, among others. ADINS technology allows the development of customised grades that guarantee compliance with specific client and industry requirements.

“Our unique FR technology continues to evolve, and we see continuing growth for ADINS synergistic additives in a wide range of systems that require the highest standards of flame retardancy,” said Marta Sacristán, functional additives product manager for Tolsa.

“Our materials are highly versatile and can be fine-tuned to meet the high-performance needs of formulators and end users.”

In halogen and halogen-free formulations (HFFR), the use of drip suppressants or anti-dripping agents is needed. A commonly used drip suppressant is polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) which forms a network structure through shearing-induced fibrillation to effectively reduce dripping. In dosages of 0.5wt% in the whole FR system, PTFE improves FR performance to V0 rating in the UL94 test. However, these is controversy regarding the health risks of this so-called PFAS class of “Forever Chemicals” which includes PTFE. There are health concerns surrounding the surfactants that are used to make PTFE.

ADINS Clay series products are magnesium silicates modified in their surface with organic compounds to ease dispersion in polymeric matrices. The needle-like structure reinforces the consistency of the char, improving its properties and its gas barrier capabilities. This enhanced char decreases heat release and flame propagation, and also reduces smoke emissions and dripping (anti-dripping effect). All these benefits are proven by using standard fire behaviour characterisation test methods such as UL-94, LOI and Cone Calorimeter. Key applications include wire and cable, electrical and electronics, construction (pipes, insulating foams, etc.), and transportation.

ADINS Clay additives are a highly viable solution to replace PTFE as an anti-dripping agent in polymer formulations.