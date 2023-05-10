TriMas announces development of sustainable plastic dispensing pump

TriMas today announced that its TriMas Packaging group has further advanced its commitment to sustainable packaging solutions with the commercialisation of its patented Singolo product line, a range of fully recyclable, single-polymer dispensers.

The Singolo 2cc dispensing pump is made solely from polypropylene material, the customer claims that this provides consumers with excellent dispensing performance, while also allowing it to be ready for recycling after use.

This product has received a Class “A” rating by RecyClass, a cross-industry initiative dedicated to advancing the recyclability and traceability of plastic packaging in Europe. In addition to being sustainable, Singolo is e-commerce compliant and has successfully passed rigorous ISTA 6 testing, providing reliable shipping for consumer use applications.

Fabio Salik, TriMas Packaging Group President said:“TriMas Packaging is committed to driving sustainability across all areas of our packaging solutions, and the Singolo product line is a perfect example of our commitment and years of investment placed into action. We continue to lead the way in developing innovative packaging designs that benefit both our customers and the planet. With its superior performance and broad compatibility, Singolo will help brand owners in beauty, personal care and home care applications deliver a great consumer experience, while supporting their sustainability goals.”

TriMas says that The Singolo 2cc dispensing pump is a sustainable alternative to traditional pump formats used in the same applications. It offers a familiar look, feel and functionality to a traditional up-lock dispensing pump, making it easy to integrate into existing product applications. Additionally, the Singolo pump is highly-customisable.

The company claims that the Singolo pump’s robust design enables it to handle a broad range of formula viscosities and container designs, making it suitable for a wide variety of beauty, personal care and home care applications including hand and body soaps, body lotions, hair products and dish soaps.

TriMas Packaging’s Singolo dispensers will debut at the Luxe Pack tradeshow on May 10-11th in New York.