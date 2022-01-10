To combat the ongoing challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, Thermal Transfer Solutions (TTS) is investing around £225,000 in its Redditch manufacturing facility over the next 12 months to boost annual converting capacity to in excess of 95 million square metres and help to reduce the amount of waste going to landfill.

× Expand via Shutterstock TTS increases investment in UK and Europe

No shipping delays and no import tariffs might seem like the perfect panacea for some manufacturers in the UK, but this is exactly what TTS is providing customers in the form of a one-stop shop for UK-manufactured thermal transfer ribbons.

TTS Managing Director Jason Asser said: “Our Dutch distribution hub Thermal Transfer Solutions BV moved to a new, larger warehouse in Hoorn, the Netherlands, in June 2021, allowing us to dramatically expand our range of ribbons available for next day delivery to the Netherlands, Belgium and surrounding countries.”

Agreeing future partnerships with other experts in thermal transfer technology will see the company further expand its horizons with new opportunities for its own brand of high-performance ribbons. Free samples are sent on request.

The company’s engineering expertise enables it to handle any specialist applications. Working with sister company Thermal Printer Solutions (TPS), which provides and services label printers, rewinders, software and applicators, makes for a one-stop shop for all labelling requirements.

The company has reported a spike in business during the pandemic, witnessing sales surge by 24 per cent year-on-year as demand for automated labelling solutions grew in the run-up to Natasha’s Law, as well as manufacturers turning to automation to boost productivity.

Asser added: “Company profits are increasing as our volumes grow. Our business model is to provide a ‘one-stop shop for all’ with a complete range of products that are associated with thermal transfer printing and the quick and easy printing and application of labels.”