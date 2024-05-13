UBQ Materials expands Scandinavian network with Plastcom Ink partnership

Key Highlights:

UBQ Materials announced an extended distribution agreement with Plastcom, supporting UBQ's strategic entry into the Scandinavian market.

Plastcom will offer UBQ’s full Sustainable Product Portfolio alongside its complete index of polymers, elastomers, compounds, colours and additives.

All UBQ-based products will be supplied from UBQ’s new industrial-scale facility in the Netherlands.

UBQ Materials, climate tech developer of advanced materials made from waste, announced an extended distribution agreement with Plastcom, a distributor of raw materials for the plastic industry in the Scandinavian region, supporting UBQ's strategic entry into this market.

Plastcom will offer UBQ’s full Sustainable Product Portfolio alongside its complete index of polymers, elastomers, compounds, colours and additives. All UBQ-based products will be supplied from UBQ’s new industrial-scale facility in the Netherlands.

“Scandinavian companies are eager for solutions to meet rigorous circular economy targets,” said Lars Kaufmann CEO of Plastcom. “Incorporating UBQ’s climate-positive materials into companies’ sustainable materials strategies transforms waste into a productive resource towards achieving these targets. Its ‘right-now’ plastic replacement provides measurable progress in achieving sustainability requirements.”

UBQ’s waste-to-materials approach offers a rapid pathway to achieving climate targets in the region. Integrating as little as 5% of a UBQ-based product helps companies address a range of sustainability goals, including waste diversion, circularity, increased post-consumer recycled content and emissions removal and avoidance.

"Our goal is to make sustainable product design and development straightforward," said Patricia Mishic O'Brien, chief commercial officer of UBQ Materials.

“Plastcom is highly regarded as an environmentally-conscious raw materials supplier that guides Scandinavian customers to the right material solution for climate-friendly product development. UBQ offers an accessible and flexible portfolio of material additives and replacements to meet manufacturers’ needs across thousands of durable and semi-durable applications, reducing our reliance on fossil-fuel-derived materials.”

Plastcom will feature UBQ Materials at Elmia Polymer, the largest trade fair in the Nordic region for the plastics and rubber industry, taking place May 14-17, 2024.