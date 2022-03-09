Urgent appeal: Engel UK supporting Ukrainian refugees in Poland

On Thursday 10th March, Engel UK team members Krzysztof Bruski and Chris Stafford will fly to Poland for five days to commence Engel UK’s contribution to the huge amount of aid Poland is supplying to Ukrainian refugees.

× Expand Shutterstock Lviv, Ukraine - February 26, 2022. People in railway station of western Ukrainian city of Lviv waiting for the train to Poland.

Krzysztof is Polish and therefore, not only has the language skills, but also has the geographical knowledge of the area around the main refugee distribution centres.

Their plan is to visit centres in Rzeszow, Przemysl, Ustrzyki Dolne and Hrubieszow to find out what they urgently need. They will then buy these things and take them to the aid centres.

Engel UK have donated £5,000 for this initiative and MD Nigel Baker and his team are hoping that many of their colleagues, customers and OEMs will be able to join them by donating money via a secure Go Fund Me page: Fundraiser by Rebecca Chand : ENGEL UK - Help Ukraine (gofundme.com)

For this to be successful, the money needs to be donated as soon as possible so that Chris and Krzysztof can make the best use of it before they return.

Any balance left after their return will be donated to major humanitarian charities supporting Ukraine.

Please share this post widely, to increase the reach and hopefully the amount of money the team will have available to provide the most needed items.