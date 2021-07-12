Vinyl Films and Sheets Europe (VFSE) has expressed its concern at the continuation of force majeure declarations from European raw material suppliers.

VFSE: Continuous raw materials shortage affecting converters The difficult situation in Europe is now also joined by similar problems in the US and other countries.

A press statement read: ‘This situation has led to a serious shortage of raw materials that puts the production of VFSE members at risk. The difficult situation in Europe is now also joined by similar problems in the US and other countries that make import operations of raw materials very difficult.’

The plastics converting sector is yet to fully recover from the ongoing pandemic. Furthermore, since the beginning of the year, converters are also struggling with the challenge of raw material shortages and price increase.

VFSE members remain committed to the recovery in Europe through the supply of quality plastic products in the packaging, automotive, and decoration sectors to ensure the competitiveness of the industry. The organisation has also called upon all value chain stakeholders for greater responsibility and vigilance over the declarations of force majeure, and has suggested that a monitoring committee comprising competent bodies should be engaged to monitor the situation and move to mitigate the short-term impact on European plastics converters and their products.