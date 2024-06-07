Wells celebrates 40 years and rebrands with new name

Key Highlights:

Wells Performance Materials celebrated its 40th anniversary year and announced a major rebranding initiative following a Management Buy Out (MBO) in late 2022.

Wells Plastics Limited will now be under the serving title of 'Wells Performance Materials Limited' following a Management Buy Out (MBO) in late 2022.

This rebranding reflects the company's expanding product portfolio of additive masterbatches and bespoke compounds and an ongoing commitment to improving Environmental and Social Governance.

× Expand Wells Performance Materials Executive management team of Wells PM. (Left to right) Stephen Bell, Michael Spight, Stuart Law, Carl Birch, Gary Ogden and Martin Cooper.

Formerly, Wells Plastics Limited, a provider of performance materials solutions, celebrated its 40th anniversary year and announced a major rebranding initiative following a Management Buy Out (MBO) in late 2022.

Effective 5th June 2024, Wells Plastics Limited will now be under the serving title of 'Wells Performance Materials Limited'.

This rebranding reflects the company's expanding product portfolio of additive masterbatches and bespoke compounds and an ongoing commitment to improving Environmental and Social Governance. Additionally, it enables Wells to better communicate the products and values of the company to both existing and new customers, and external stakeholders.

"Whilst we conduct R&D for both internal use and for external clients, we're a manufacturing company,” said Carl Birch, sales and marketing director, Wells Performance Materials. "We want to provide solutions which can be taken through to commerciality."

The Wells team celebrated its 40 years of service and its evolution at its headquarters in Stone, Staffordshire, UK.

Expand Wells Performance Materials Dr. Gary Ogden, technical manager of Wells PM explaining the process of extrusion to our guests.

To complement the new identity, a new website has now launched at www.wellspm.com, communicating the company’s values and products, along with a sister site www.bactiglas.com which showcases the company’s antimicrobial offering into the polymer and allied industries.

"I would also like to take this opportunity to reassure all of our partners that there will be no change in the services or products supplied by Wells, it will be business as usual under the new company name," added Birch.

"The team at Wells would like to thank all of our partners who have supported and grown with us over the last 40 years of business and we look forward to continuing with you on this journey."

In the last 10 years, Wells Performance Materials has doubled in size and solidified its market position, keeping pace with the evolving industry and taking a lead in others.

Along the way, the company has also achieved its EcoVardis Gold and launched its first Environmental Social Governance (ESG) Report this year.

"Being a successful UK manufacturer doesn't mean necessarily being the cheapest," Birch pointed out. "You have to be offering something different and that has to be expertise and knowledge."