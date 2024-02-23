WITTMANN Welcomes Newest Addition To Its Sales Team

WITTMANN

Matthew Holyoake is the newest addition to WITTMANN's UK sales team.

Matt joins the team supplying the plastics industry with our highly respected WITTMANN energy efficiency IMM, along with ancillaries, to complement the machine package - offering a one stop shop solution. Matt has over 35-years’ experience working in the industry, from an apprentice in electrical / mechanical engineering through the ranks to management and sales.

The company warmly welcomes Matt to the WITTMANN family – Matt will be looking after the East and Southeast of the UK.