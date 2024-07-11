Xenia Materials launches Academic & Research Support Program

Xenia Materials, a global developer of high-performance innovative thermoplastic composites, announced the launch of its Academic & Research Support Program.

Dedicated to universities, research centres, and institutes of technology, this initiative reflects Xenia's commitment to enabling innovation through collaboration and knowledge-sharing in the materials field.

Participating institutions will gain access to Xenia's ultra-light high performing products, which includes Advanced Materials crafted for injection moulding applications and 3DP Materials designed specifically for FGF Additive Manufacturing. These products permit them to engage in trials and rigorous experimentation in order to success the most challenging projects requirement.

The Xenia Materials portfolio includes more than 150 compounds formulated upon all the polymer pyramid, going from the engineering polymers (e.g. HDPE, POM, ABS, PET-G) to the high-performing ultra-polymers (e.g. PEI, PESU, PEEK, PPS), with the reinforcement of carbon and/or glass fibre to achieve the highest performing light-weight properties.

Through this initiative, Xenia aims to provide academic institutes with industry insights and empower them to drive successful and sustainable solutions. By offering dedicated economic conditions and access to premium materials, Xenia is not only encouraging innovation but also helps lead the way by making the materials of the future.