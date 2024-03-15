Zeus Names New Chief Executive Officer

Key Highlights:

Zeus names Padraic “Paddy” O’Brien as new chief executive officer.

O’Brien joins Zeus at a pivotal moment as the company enters a new chapter of growth under EQT ownership.

O’Brien currently serves as worldwide president of BD Peripheral Intervention.

Zeus, polymer extrusion and catheter design manufacturer, announced the appointment of Padraic “Paddy” O’Brien as chief executive officer, effective April 1, 2024. O’Brien joins Zeus at a pivotal moment as the company enters a new chapter of growth under EQT ownership.

Expand Zeus Padraic “Paddy” O’Brien

O’Brien is currently worldwide president of BD Peripheral Intervention at Becton, Dickinson, and Company, a medical technology company focused on advancing clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for healthcare providers.

Before that, he held various leadership positions within BD, where he developed an extensive and consistent track record of delivering durable, sustainable growth while creating a winning culture. From 2001-2016, he held a series of ascending management positions within Bard until BD acquired the company in December 2017.

O’Brien holds a Bachelor of Science in Combined Sciences (Biology and Chemistry) from Santa Clara University.

Ethan Waxman, partner within EQT Private Equity’s Advisory Team, said: “We undertook an extensive search to find Zeus' next CEO, and Paddy's deep domain knowledge and experience make him perfectly suited to lead the company through this next phase of growth. We look forward to partnering with Paddy as we make significant investments in increased capacity, process improvement, and product innovation.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Paddy as the new CEO of Zeus,” said John Groetelaars, executive chairman at Zeus. “He has deep insights and a keen understanding of the interventional markets targeted by Zeus’ customers. His extensive experience and proven track record make him the ideal leader to steer Zeus through this exciting chapter of growth and advancement.