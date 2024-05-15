Zund UK celebrates successful grand opening event

Key Highlights:

The event was well attended by valued customers, partners, and local dignitaries who were treated to an exclusive tour of Zund UK's new site, a product demonstration and interactive Q&A sessions.

The facility represents a significant multimillion-pound investment and showcases Zund UK's dedication to continuous innovation and pushing technological boundaries.

Zund UK, a specialist in digital cutting technology solutions, announced the successful conclusion of its highly anticipated grand opening ceremony for its new 40,000 sq. ft UK headquarters at Acuta House, Letchworth Garden City, Hertfordshire.

The event, held on April 17th, was very well attended by valued customers, partners, and local dignitaries who were treated to an exclusive tour of Zund UK's new site. This facility, representing a significant multimillion-pound investment, embodies Zund UK's unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence across UK manufacturing industries.

One of the highlights of the event was the grand unveiling of the new Q-Line with BHS180, the first of its kind in the UK; showcasing Zund UK's dedication to continuous innovation and pushing technological boundaries. Attendees had the opportunity to witness a live product demonstration and engage in interactive Q&A sessions.

Throughout the day, guests were also shown live demonstrations featuring the latest innovations from Zünd Generation 3 technology. Presentations highlighted recent advancements in G3/S3/D3 cutting capabilities, tailored to various industries including graphics, packaging, leather, textile, composites, and special applications.

Nicki Kay, managing director at Zund UK, expressed her excitement about the successful event, stating: "The grand opening ceremony was a testament to our hard-work and dedication in delivering successful digital cutting solutions to the UK market. We are thrilled by the positive reception from our guests and look forward to continuing to revolutionise industry with our innovative offerings."

Oliver Zünd, Global CEO at Zünd Systemtechnik AG said: “The decision to purchase a new, larger building to create an innovative space for digital cutting systems and to serve as the new home for Zund UK underlines the importance of the UK market to Zünd.”

Markus Leitner, ambassador of Switzerland to the United Kingdom, attended the event, remarking: “The investment of Zund UK underlines the commitment of an innovative Swiss SME to serve the UK industry with the latest Swiss digital cutting technology. It’s a great example of the thriving UK-Swiss trade and investment relations.”

Zund UK extends its gratitude to all attendees, partners, dignitaries and supporters who contributed to this hugely successful grand opening event.