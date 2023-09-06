LEHVOSS announces relocation and capacity expansion of the compounding and technology centre in China

The production facility, which was only opened in 2016, and the associated technology center of LEHVOSS New Material (Kunshan) Co. Ltd. has become too small due to the very dynamic growth of the LEHVOSS compound activities (CPM) in China and Korea - faster than originally expected - and is moving to new and significantly larger premises in the Kunshan German Industrial Park.

× Expand LEHVOSS

On Wednesday, August 30, 2023, the opening ceremony of the new plant took place in the presence of more than 100 guests from China and overseas - customers, business partners and representatives of the local government and the Kunshan German Industrial Park.

The total area of the new plant and the technology center doubles to a total of 5,000 m2. According to the company, the associated significant increase in production capacity allows the LEHVOSS Group to continue to grow with existing customers and to further expand its market position in the dynamic Chinese market. The company says that the demand for LUVOCOM high-performance compounds, LUVOTECH technical compounds - especially the LUVOTECH eco compounds - and LUVOBATCH masterbatches remains high.

With the generous expansion of the research and technology center, the LEHVOSS Group says it aims to ensure that local customer needs and material requirements are met quickly and in the best possible way. The rapidly growing high-tech industries in China require ever better and more efficient materials. The LEHVOSS Group can serve this with its 50 years of experience in material development and compounding.

“We are proud to have achieved a very strong presence and significant growth in China in just a few years. With this move, we are well prepared for further growth and new challenges. We can continue to offer our customers excellent service and leading products,” said Ms. Xuesong Zhang, Managing Director of LEHVOSS (Shanghai) Chemical Co. Ltd and President of LEHVOSS China.

“Asia and especially China has become a very important mainstay for us. Our colleagues have worked very successfully here in close cooperation with the German parent company with great commitment and great competence. In the meantime, we not only serve the local branches of our European customers here, but we have also been able to win numerous Asian customers who have recognized the added value of LEHVOSS products for themselves. Exceptional performance, quality and high speed in development and delivery are the key success factors for us," said Dr. Thomas Oehmichen, personally liable partner of Lehmann&Voss&Co. and head of the plastics business in his speech at the opening of the new LEHVOSS plant in Kunshan.