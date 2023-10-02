Lucrèce Foufopoulos-De Ridder steps down as Borealis' EVP of Polyolefins, Circular Economy Solutions and Innovation & Technology

Lucrèce Foufopoulos-De Ridder, EVP Polyolefins, Circular Economy Solutions and Innovation & Technology, to step down from her executive position at Borealis.

The Supervisory Board of Borealis has accepted the decision of Lucrèce Foufopoulos-De Ridder, EVP Polyolefins, Circular Economy Solutions and Innovation & Technology to step down from her executive position at Borealis, and the Board of Borouge Pte effective 31 December 2023 to pursue other career opportunities.In January 2019 Lucrèce was appointed to the Borealis Executive Board as Executive Vice President Polyolefins and Innovation & Technology. During these years, the company says that she brought ‘a strong focus on circularity and innovation.’

Before joining Borealis, she gained more than 20 years of global professional experience in the specialty chemical and petrochemical industry, serving leading industrial multinationals, including Dow Corning, Dow Chemical, Rohm and Haas and Tyco.

Prior to Borealis, Lucrèce Foufopolos was Vice President & General Manager of Eastman Chemical. She is also an independent board member of Sika, a Swiss multinational specialty chemical company, and Royal Vopak, a leading tank storage company. In addition, she is a steering board member of Plastics Europe.