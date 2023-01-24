M. Holland announces leadership shakeup

M. Holland Company, a distributor of thermoplastic resins and ancillary materials, today announced the restructuring of its leadership team as the company aims to support M. Holland’s accelerated growth and the next phase of its evolution.

This includes the promotion of Marc Fern to president and chief operating officer, Monica Christler to executive vice president, commercial and Michael Foldvary to vice president, distribution.

Ed Holland will retain the position of chief executive officer and chairman of M. Holland’s board of directors. In this role, Holland will be involved in deciding the company’s strategic direction, supporting international growth and interfacing with business partners.

Ed Holland said: “Marc has been a key factor in the company’s success over the years, forging enduring relationships with suppliers and customers during his long career with M. Holland Company,” “I have every confidence that Marc will continue to lead the organization in achieving our strategic vision for the future.”

As president and chief operating officer, Fern will oversee the company’s distribution and resale business units, as well as the operations, marketing and IT departments. Fern has been a member of the company’s board of directors for several years.

Fern said: “I am honored to step in as president and chief operating officer and continue to work with our outstanding leadership team to accelerate our international growth and meet evolving customer needs among my priorities will be to maintain a strong, positive culture, which has been critical to our success.”

Monica Christler will step into Fern’s former role of executive vice president, commercial, where she will oversee the distribution and resale business units.

Christler joined M. Holland in 2012 after the company acquired Christler Chemical & Plastics, Inc. and most recently served as director, distribution sales.

Fern added: “I’m pleased to welcome Monica and Mike into their new roles and I am thrilled to have such a strong group of leaders by my side,“Monica and Mike have an in-depth knowledge of the business and greater plastics industry. Together, our long-term goal is establishing a company where all aspects of the business are connected, optimized and focused on shared organizational goals.”