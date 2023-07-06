Made Smarter whitepaper aims to accelerate SME plastics manufacturers to net zero

Made Smarter has launched a whitepaper to help SME manufacturers in the plastics industry accelerate their net zero plans: ‘Decarbonisation through Digitalisation: manufacturing made smarter and greener with technology’

× Expand Made Smarter White Paper

The free-to-download document from the government-backed and industry-led technology adoption programme, aims to simplify a complex and fast-evolving topic by demystifying some of the terminology and analysing the latest research.

The whitepaper offers insights about how a variety of technologies enable manufacturing and engineering businesses to make things smarter and greener, while powering growth and creating new highly skilled jobs.

The whitepaper showcases makers who have started their decarbonisation journeys with Made Smarter and signposts manufacturers to other initiatives including, Race to Zero, a campaign led by the United Nations, and the SME Climate Hub, a non-profit global initiative that empowers companies with tips and tools, including its Business Carbon Calculator.

Donna Edwards, Director of Made Smarter’s North West Adoption Programme, said: “Manufacturing is vital to the UK economy and our daily lives. But it also has a colossal impact on our environment.

“The pressure and scrutiny on the sector to be more sustainable is ramping up, and coming from all directions. It is our biggest challenge, but it is also a significant opportunity.

“Decarbonisation is not a distraction. It is an imperative. Talk needs to stop and make way for action and a concerted commitment to change. UK manufacturing must get behind the mantra that the future is decarbonised and digital.

“Made Smarter is committed to help small and medium sized makers get there with vision, technology, leadership and collaboration. Our hope is that our ‘Decarbonisation through Digitalisation’ whitepaper will become a valuable part of any manufacturer’s toolkit to support their net zero journey.”

Over the last four years, Made Smarter has provided impartial, tailored and expert advice to thousands of manufacturers of every size and shape, and from every sector.

Made Smarter claims Digital transformation workshops offer practical steps towards digitisation and a clear digital roadmap to follow. There is also funding to help SMEs invest in technology and a variety of support to enable businesses to adapt to the green skills and digital leadership a net zero future demands.

Donna Edwards added: “In recent years we’ve seen technology play an incredibly important part in tackling disruptive and emerging challenges. It has helped businesses navigate the Covid-19 pandemic and recover, negotiate supply chain disruption and labour shortages, as well as focus on solutions to mitigate the energy crisis.

“For the climate emergency, digitalisation offers manufacturers a huge opportunity to deliver operational efficiencies, decarbonise heat and power, optimise design and materials, and improve logistics and transport, benefitting their business, their bottom line and the environment. Then there is the reputational gain which helps secure customer loyalty, as well as attract new talent and investment.

“While decarbonisation might feel overwhelming, and it is by no means a simple task, it is vital manufacturers recognise they are not alone. Combating climate change demands collaboration, and that is exactly what Made Smarter is here for.”

To download the whitepaper visit:

Decarbonisation through Digitalisation - a guide for manufactures | Made Smarter