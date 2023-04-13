Maldegem to showcase new Moulded fiber label at Interpack 2023

Maldegem, a company that produces polypropylene in mould labels for plastic packaging, has expanded its product range. With what the company claims is a sustainable paper label solution for fiber moulded packaging. Moulded Fiber Labeling (in short: MFL) will be showcased in collaboration with Pagès Group at interpack 2023. The live demos during the fair in Düsseldorf count as the world premiere of MFL for round fiber molded containers.

× Expand Maldegem

Mono-material fiber moulded packaging

The company says moulded fiber packaging is gaining interest from FMCG brands all over the world. As this type of packaging deserves a sustainable decoration method, Molded Fiber Labeling was developed in close collaboration with Pagès Group.

A glue-free label solution, Moulded Fiber Labeling aims to ensure a strong fusion with the fiber moulded packaging. As packaging and label are made of compatible fiber materials, the result is a 100% mono-material packaging that can be fully recycled or composted. MFL is applicable to both wet and dry fiber molded packaging.

Live MFL demo at interpack 2023

Joining forces with MFL automation partner Pagès Group, the company is showcasing the Moulded Fiber Labeling in Hall 15 / booth E57-5.

For the very first time, Molded Fiber Labeling will be applied live on round fiber molded containers! Fiber technology for the round tubs is provided by Kiefel. Visitors are invited to swing by for live demos daily at 11am and 4pm, or on demand.