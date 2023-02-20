Manchester Polymer Group event to discuss circularity in plastics

According to The Manchester Polymer Group, the concerns of the environmental impacts of plastics and elastomers, be that from local communities to national and international government and NGOs have become a prominent aspect of our daily life, particularly with the increasing focus on net carbon zero targets and the Circular Economy model.

Key Highlights

The group organising full day of presentations and discussions on topics such as: Collection, Sorting & Recycling; Standards Developments; Legislation & Testing; New Developments

The format of previous MPG Seminars will be followed.

The Manchester Polymer Group is organising a full day of presentations and discussion on this highly topical theme. The Sustainable Polymers and Elastomers seminar will cover wide and varied aspects of the issues involved, such as, but not limited to; Collection, Sorting & Recycling; Standards Developments; Legislation & Testing; New Developments in Environmentally Friendly Plastics; Post-Consumer Waste.

The format of previous MPG Seminars will be followed, with an all-day event based on a mixture of papers, tabletop displays and networking opportunities.

Presenters will receive free registration with a 20-minute slot followed by a group Q&A session. Delegate Charge: IOM3 Member £40, Non-member £75, Student/Apprentice Free to include .

all Coffee/Tea breaks and Lunch Buffet. Table Top £175 includes two delegates.

For more information, contact: garyogden48@gmail.com Tel: +44 7908 86372