Mauser Packaging Solutions is making significant investments in state-of-the-art equipment to expand its IBC and plastic drum production capabilities at its facility in Gebze, Turkey. These investments will also further support the collection and supply of reconditioned packaging in the region.

Mauser Packaging Solutions Mauser expanding IBC and plastic drum production capabilities in Turkey facility

Installation of a new plastic drum line is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2021, followed by the installation of a new blow moulding machine for Intermediate Bulk Container (IBC) bottles in early 2022. These investments will allow Mauser to better serve customers and meet heightened local market demand for new and reconditioned IBCs and plastic drums.

As a key supplier of industrial packaging solutions to Turkey and the surrounding region including countries such as Greece, Bulgaria, Egypt, Jordan, Israel, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia, the site expansion will support customer growth strategies and provide further support of the growing export markets in the Middle East and Eastern Europe.

Gönül Olcay, General Manager of the facility, said: “This investment demonstrates our ongoing commitment to further expand our footprint in the region and partner with our customers to provide unmatched quality and customer service.”

The Gebze Turkey facility, located 50km from Istanbul, began manufacturing steel drums in 1974. Over the past 45 years, the site has expanded its capabilities and product portfolio to include plastic drums and IBCs as well as reconditioning services. The facility also holds ISO 22000 certification for food safety, an internationally recognized standard for packaging manufactured with maximum cleanliness and hygiene.