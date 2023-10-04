Mayku claims new custom mode helps deliver injection mould quality parts

Mayku, benchtop pressure forming company has introduced their enhanced Multiplier Pressure Former, aiming to bring the precision of injection moulding to engineers' benchtops for the first time. It now enables engineers and designers to capture sub-micron details, creating isotropic prototypes and end-use parts within 2 to 30-minute cycles, saving time, money and materials.

With its new custom mode, it is claimed that users can now create and store custom profiles for any compatible thermo-formable material. Custom mode also helps increase accuracy by giving engineers extended control over the machine’s heat and pressure capacities.

The machine’s new reducing plate accessory also simplifies material sourcing and testing by condensing the forming area down to a more widely available A4 or US letter format and extends the range of thicknesses from as low as 0.1 mm to more than 5mm.

The company says that the Mayku Multiplier now produces consistent, repeatable parts with material properties typically reserved for injection moulding, such as high chemical resistance and optical clarity. It is used across industries by companies including Oertli Instruments and industrial design studios such as Beta Design Office, Morrama and Neoenta – and works with hundreds of hard-to-print thermoplastic materials, including PMMA, UHMW and Polypropylene.

Bridging the Gap Between Prototyping and ProductionWhen used in conjunction with high-resolution 3D printers or CNC milling machines, the Multiplier can scale up the production of end-use parts, achieving the same accuracy level every time. Engineers can create complex production-grade thermoplastic parts. They can now achieve sub-micron surface details. Multiplier-made parts can be produced at a fraction of the time and cost typically required by outsourcing or alternative technologies.

“Our team has produced more than 4,000 functional parts using the Mayku Multiplier with highly accurate features and dimensions necessary for our product design and development. The consistency and repeatability of the machine combined with the speed at which we can create parts is groundbreaking for us and our partners.” - Ziad Al Shamsie, CTO - Neoenta

“If product management requests a small change during a meeting, it used to take three weeks to implement and schedule an update meeting. With Mayku we can now make the change within a day, improving communication across departments, shortening our design cycles and speeding up product development.” - Malte Heuer from Oertli Instrumente AG

“We used the Multiplier to create some optically clear, chemical resistant parts for a batch of working prototypes for The Lens Case (TLC). We needed them fast in advance of a new product launch. The precision, consistency and repeatability of the machine combined with the speed at which we were able to iterate on designs helped us get to market on time. Without the Multiplier we would have had to invest in tooling which would have significantly slowed down our development cycles.” - Lucy Williams, Morrama

Amongst other applications, customers have used the new Multiplier to produce protective covers, product casings, optical parts, replacement auto and robot parts, industrial food molds, and medical packaging.

“At Mayku, we believe in making mass production accessible and are proud to say that the Multiplier Pressure Former is helping our customers achieve this,” said Benjamin Redford, co-founder and chief product officer at Mayku. “It, quite literally, brings engineers and designers closer to the parts they create by combining the accuracy, repeatability, and detail of heavy manufacturing floor machinery with the convenience, speed, and adaptability of 3D printing.

“With the new Multiplier and the applications it unlocks we are moving one step closer to our vision of a world where everyone has access to the workflows needed to manufacture locally,” said Alex Smilansky, co-founder & CEO at Mayku.

“Implementing pressure forming technology on the workbench becomes easy when combined with existing 3D printing expertise. Mayku's preferred partners offer invaluable experience in 3D printing applications and integrating new technology into workflows. These partnerships promise an enhanced user experience in the UK, Europe, and North America, which is something I'm truly excited about,” said Sander Tuijt, Mayku CCO